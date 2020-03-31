Maybe President Trump was right to quarantine New York and prevent them from spreading the disease across America?
Apparently there are a number of Instagram influencers who are fleeing the state and posting photos of their journeys across america, “potentially spreading the disease and infecting more ppl”:
A well-known mom blogger/momfluencer has sparked backlash after posting about leaving NYC and heading West in an RV with her kids to get more space during the pandemic, potentially spreading the disease and infecting more ppl https://t.co/UlgQvuhlHn pic.twitter.com/w5w4jlIKox
— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 30, 2020