Can we indulge you with another on the great MyPillow non-controversy of 2020? Here’s Twitchy regular Kirstie Alley slapping down a troll who asked if a MyPillow is good for suffocation:
Nope, but #mypillow factory is effective at making 50,000 desperately needed lifesaving masks per day. Answering for 95% of humans who give a fuck https://t.co/juQevgfcBs
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 31, 2020
Unfortunately, as last night showed, many are indeed lost:
when you’ve gotten so rotten that you can’t even praise when praise is due, you are lost.
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 31, 2020
Thank you for this, Kirstie:
So true… https://t.co/yFTHw36hNW
— Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) March 31, 2020
That's truth https://t.co/Myk1gIfQee
— Mercy .. ❤️🤍💙 (@BadMomMercy) March 31, 2020
Absolutely https://t.co/rRHUYVkhB3
— Shelly Seward (@shellyseward) March 31, 2020
Tweet of the Day 👇🏼 https://t.co/rFMVUekvoO
— Zach Ryan (@poli_text) March 31, 2020
Best Tweet of 2020…. Truth!
— Lynn Forster (@LynnForster9) March 31, 2020
We really could use more of this:
I am not a Mike Lindell fan, but you have to give credit and he deserves it here 100%. This is about all of us now.
— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 31, 2020
***
Update: We’ve corrected a spelling error of Mr. Lindell’s name.