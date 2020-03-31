Can we indulge you with another on the great MyPillow non-controversy of 2020? Here’s Twitchy regular Kirstie Alley slapping down a troll who asked if a MyPillow is good for suffocation:

Nope, but #mypillow factory is effective at making 50,000 desperately needed lifesaving masks per day. Answering for 95% of humans who give a fuck https://t.co/juQevgfcBs — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 31, 2020

Unfortunately, as last night showed, many are indeed lost:

when you’ve gotten so rotten that you can’t even praise when praise is due, you are lost. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 31, 2020

Thank you for this, Kirstie:

Tweet of the Day 👇🏼 https://t.co/rFMVUekvoO — Zach Ryan (@poli_text) March 31, 2020

Best Tweet of 2020…. Truth! — Lynn Forster (@LynnForster9) March 31, 2020

We really could use more of this:

I am not a Mike Lindell fan, but you have to give credit and he deserves it here 100%. This is about all of us now. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 31, 2020

***

Update: We’ve corrected a spelling error of Mr. Lindell’s name.