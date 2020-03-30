Don’t look now, but we’re seeing increasing chatter for libs and Bernie supporters that nominating Joe Biden is a sure way to lose to President Trump:

This is a code red situation. If Democrats run Biden, Trump is going to be President for 4 more years. No amount of yelling about how much you hate Bernie Sanders or celebrating primary victories is going to change that. People who want Trump gone need to change direction fast. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) March 29, 2020

And what’s helping drive that narrative is this new ABC-WaPo poll that has Biden and Trump in a statistical dead heat: