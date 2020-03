GQ magazine’s Julia Ioffe thinks America is a “s*ithole country” after reading this NYT article headlined, “U.S. Now Leads the World in Confirmed Cases”:

First up, we’ll point out that the “experts” had cautioned against comparing coronavirus statistics from different countries but that’s now out the window:

CNN report from today: Comparing coronavirus statistics from different counties is misleading and dangerous CNN homepage: US NOW HAS THE MOST CASES GLOBALLY. pic.twitter.com/ZwhoicpMTp — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 27, 2020

But, back to Ioffe. How is she always this awful?

This is precisely how the so-called “elite” media feels about our country. https://t.co/mzVquZCxqj — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) March 27, 2020

Another media lunatic leveraging the Wuhan Virus crisis to shit on the US. I don’t have the adjectives to describe these cretins. Having dealt w/many of them, & having been floored by the magnitude of their stupidity, I can tell you with certainty that they’re the worst among us. https://t.co/yyzmMZRic1 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 27, 2020

If you needed anymore evidence these people hate America —> https://t.co/dWMIpzKhzk — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 26, 2020

Yes, she’s serious:

And to answer her question, it’s China. China is the s*ithole country:

That would China, in this case. If you actually believe their numbers, you’re a f*cking idiot on top of being an unpatriotic poo head. https://t.co/FSLzT2nlT0 — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) March 26, 2020

They bash America but don’t anyone dare say anything about China:

Why do so many libs give them a pass?

We’ll note that if she was Chinese and tweeted this about China, things would go a little differently than just a mean Twitchy post:

Not the one that lets its citizens tweet insults like this w/out fear of being disappeared — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) March 27, 2020

This IS who they are:

Cheering on a pandemic in the U.S. because it means you can own the Bad Orange Man. https://t.co/IXPeZq6j3H — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 26, 2020

Leftists hate America because they hate Americans. Buy guns and ammunition to defend your life and freedom. https://t.co/frON41b8I6 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 26, 2020

These are the “reporters” I’ve been talking about. They hate you… they will, of course, ride the wave when we come roaring back. https://t.co/niDxo1DvLs — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) March 27, 2020

We get her need to dunk on Trump and all, but this is happening everywhere, not just America:

We’re desperately trying to control a virus that has run through a swath of the advanced world and tested governments to the limit, with our doctors, nurses, and others showing great courage and verve, but yeah, we’re a shithole country https://t.co/UEsZ49F7iD — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 27, 2020

At some point we need to look at what went wrong and not just point fingers at the bad orange man. But that day is not today, evidently.

