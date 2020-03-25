BAM!

A new Gallup poll found 60% of Americans approve of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic:

Gallup: Trump job approval soars 12 net points to 49-45, the best net approval of his entire presidency. His approval by party:

Republicans 92 (+1)

Independents 43 (+8)

Democrats 13 (+6) 60% of Americans approve of his handling of coronavirus against 38% who do not. pic.twitter.com/wTth3T7lDY — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 24, 2020

Journos hardest hit:

Stunning Poll Finds 60 Percent of Americans Approve of Trump's Coronavirus Response https://t.co/4ZmdVWoBWJ — Mediaite (@Mediaite) March 25, 2020

Which brings us to New York Times Opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie who blamed the network news — ABC, NBC, and CBS — for the surge because they’re “featuring a truncated Trump who appears more competent than he is as a result of editing”:

this may help explain trump’s approval ratings. evening news broadcasts are featuring a truncated Trump who appears more competent than he is as a result of editing. https://t.co/msNSjDKik2 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) March 25, 2020

We wish journos would make up their mind. Should they run everything he says or not?

So if TV people run the whole presser, they're condemned, and if they chop it down, they're condemned. I guess better to ignore the POTUS, who still has great power. https://t.co/Ir9IZVtDZK — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) March 25, 2020

Also, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are already getting this treatment as well. The format works for everyone:

Time to give Bernie and Biden similar treatments to offer a viable alternative https://t.co/0mNDiWl4hw — bryson (@Bryson_M) March 25, 2020

And this brings us to NPR in Seattle that announced the station will no longer air the White House coronavirus briefings. If what Bouie says it true, this would then HELP the president:

We’re only going to give you information from these briefings that we want you to have https://t.co/eLojzpNn5P — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2020

Try again, NPR:

This isn’t journalism. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2020

