BAM!

A new Gallup poll found 60% of Americans approve of President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic:

Journos hardest hit:

Trending

Which brings us to New York Times Opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie who blamed the network news — ABC, NBC, and CBS — for the surge because they’re “featuring a truncated Trump who appears more competent than he is as a result of editing”:

We wish journos would make up their mind. Should they run everything he says or not?

Also, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are already getting this treatment as well. The format works for everyone:

And this brings us to NPR in Seattle that announced the station will no longer air the White House coronavirus briefings. If what Bouie says it true, this would then HELP the president:

Try again, NPR:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusTrump