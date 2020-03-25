New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker told people to ignore guidelines from the White House that all people who have traveled from New York metropolitan area should self-quarantine for 14 days:
New York health official just said not to follow the federal guidelines that you should self-quarantine for two weeks after leaving the metropolitan area.
— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) March 25, 2020
In other words, New York to the rest of America: DROP DEAD!
— Jill Colvin (@colvinj) March 25, 2020
Dr. Zucker is saying to follow CDC guidelines instead:
— Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) March 25, 2020
Except, it was Dr. Deborah Brix who issued the statement. Does he not trust her?
WATCH: Dr. Deborah Brix commends Gov. DeSantis' executive order mandating self-quarantine to visitors from the New York tri-state area. https://t.co/PKPZcG80ne pic.twitter.com/Joz6Bfu7oc
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) March 24, 2020
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the first to propose the quarantine as he’s worried of New Yorkers fleeing the city to come south:
FL Gov. DeSantis says once the shelter in place was issued in NYC — people "started fleeing the city" and coming to Florida.
He says NYC is now the epicenter of the world for COVID-19.
— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 25, 2020
Gov. Andrew Cuomo will also not follow the guidance and will instead self-quarantine in New York State:
Asked if he will self-quarantine after visiting New York City, @NYGovCuomo says: "I will quarantine in New York State."
— Megan Pratz (@meganpratz) March 25, 2020
But he did say those who’ve traveled to NYC should stay in the state as well:
— Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) March 25, 2020
Maryland Larry Hogan joined the White House in calling for the self-quarantine of New Yorkers:
NEW: Maryland Gov. Hogan: Anyone in the state who was recently in New York (entire tri-state NY/NJ/CT) should self-quarantine for 14 days. @wusa9
— Annie Yu (@AnnieYuTV) March 25, 2020
***