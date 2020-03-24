Wow.

That dopey “fish tank cleaner” story from NBC’s Heidi Przybyla was so bad even #Resistance doc Eugene Gu dunked on her:

I thought they took chloroquine the medication and didn’t know it was fish tank cleaner until the very end of the thread, which is a huge difference in the framing of the story. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 24, 2020

He was responding to this thread we told you about yesterday:

👉Her husband is dead & she's in the ICU after ingesting chloroquine: "We saw Trump on TV — every channel — & all of his buddies and that this was safe," she said.

"Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure." She implored @VaughnHillyard: "Educate the people" https://t.co/Vl94tIZcdw — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) March 23, 2020

He is even questioning if her omission at the beginning of the thread was intentional or not:

Like I don’t know if that was intentional or not, but I appreciate accurate news that is geared to inform and not just to generate clicks and views—especially in the current age of misinformation. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 24, 2020

Narrator voice: IT WAS INTENTIONAL.

***

