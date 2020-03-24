Need some good news today? We certainly do.

Ask and you shall receive. . .

Meet, Franklin Eller, an 87-year-old Marine with 5 underlying health conditions who just kicked some serious coronavirus a**:

Here's HOPE – An 87yo fmr US Marine – diagnosed with #Covid_19 – has rebounded & will leave the hospital Sunday. He was evacuated from a cruise ship & taken to Mayaguez Medical Center in Puerto Rico.

Despite 5 serious health conditions, he survived!

Watch: https://t.co/th4YNd4tM7 pic.twitter.com/638Zm9TpPh — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) March 20, 2020

HELL YES!

You can watch David Begnaud’s report here:

