Need some good news today? We certainly do.
Ask and you shall receive. . .
Meet, Franklin Eller, an 87-year-old Marine with 5 underlying health conditions who just kicked some serious coronavirus a**:
HELL YES!
GREAT News: An 87yo U.S. Marine who survived #COVID-19 is headed home to his family in San Diego after being treated at & discharged from Mayagüez Medical Center in Puerto Rico. Despite having five underlying health conditions Mr. Franklin Eller survived! https://t.co/olEzZR7a3o pic.twitter.com/oWArJVbHyr
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) March 24, 2020
You can watch David Begnaud’s report here:
