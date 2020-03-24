As cable news hosts trash President Trump for daring to ask about what comes next as America fights the coronavirus epidemic, there’s a new report out in the Orlando Sentinel that the drop in sales tax revenue is about to hit the state of Florida “hard”:
New: Florida's finances are about to get hit.
— Jason Garcia (@Jason_Garcia) March 24, 2020
Florida, which has no state income tax, relies on the sales tax for “nearly $4 of every $5 in the state’s roughly $33 billion general revenue fund”:
Tags: coronavirusFlorida