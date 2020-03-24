Wow, this could be good news.

A new MIT study found that “only 6% of #COVID19 cases from regions with temperatures higher than 18 C,” which is about 64 degrees Fahrenheit:

This doesn’t mean the virus is gone, just that “it’s just likely to spread”:

An excerpt:

From the NY Post:

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that 90 percent of COVID-19 transmissions that occurred until Sunday happened in regions with low temperatures — between 37.4 and 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in countries with equatorial climates and those in the Southern Hemisphere —which are now in summer.

But regions with average temperatures above 64.4 degrees Fahrenheit currently account for fewer than 6 percent of global cases so far.

This could be good news for some parts of America, too:

But it also could be even better news for countries like India:

***

