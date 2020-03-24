On Day 1 of the lockdown throughout the United Kingdom, London commuters faced extremely crowded conditions for their tube rides, or whatever it is they call their underground trains:

Well done, everyone!

Apparently it was London Mayor Sadiq Khan fault as he cut the number of trains which then caused the congestion:

The government is not working to fix the system the government broke:

Health Sec. Matt Hancock wants all the trains back up and running:

He’s right. You can’t have social distancing on a packed train:

But others want to use the police to keep people off the trains in the morning if they’re not “key workers”:

But this. . . sound like a bad idea:

