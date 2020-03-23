Lijian Zhao, a senior Chinese official, is openly lying about what the CDC Director said earlier this year to make it look like the Chinese coronavirus started in the United States and not in the Wuhan wet market:
US CDC admitted some #COVID19 patients were misdiagnosed as flu during 2019 flu season. 34 million infected & 20000 died. If #COVID19 began last September, & US has been lack of testing ability, how many would have been infected? US should find out when patient zero appeared.
— Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) March 22, 2020
So, please remember the propaganda battle going on every time President Trump sends journos to their fainting couches when he says “Chinese virus”: