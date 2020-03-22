Take this with the proverbial grain of salt, but the Niagara-Gazette is reporting convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus:

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, now one of New York's most notorious prison inmates after being sentenced for sexual assault, has tested positive for #COVID19, according to officials connected to the state prison system. https://t.co/y2uWJTY0T8 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 22, 2020

From the Niagara-Gazette:

ALBANY — Oscar-winning movie producer Harvey Weinstein, now one of New York’s most notorious prison inmates after being sentenced for sexual assault, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to officials connected to the state prison system. Weinstein, who turned 68 last Thursday is being isolated at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York, officials told CNHI Sunday. He is one of two Wende inmates who have tested positive, the officials said.

But Weinstein’s spokesperson reportedly “has not heard anything like that yet.” From The Daily Beast:

BREAKING – Harvey Weinstein tests positive for #COVID19 at New York prison, according to some reports. Juda Engelmayer, Weinstein’s spokesperson, told The Daily Beast on Sunday that “our team… has not heard anything like that yet.” — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) March 22, 2020

Other journos are trying to confirm the report now:

DOCCS spox won’t confirm, citing inmate’s privacy, but confirmed “two of the Department’s approximately 43,000 incarcerated individuals, both at Wende Correctional Facility, have confirmed cases.” Weinstein’s at Wende. — Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) March 22, 2020

We’ll keep you posted if/when this is confirmed.

