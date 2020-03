There’s a new Reuters article out tonight that’s libs and journos are intentionally misleading their readers on and it’s really pretty disgusting. First up, here’s the headline:

Exclusive: U.S. axed CDC expert job in China months before virus outbreak

And here’s the first paragraph via CNN’s Jake Tapper:

(Reuters) – "Several months before the coronavirus pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China, Reuters has learned."https://t.co/uo7oNTNHlL — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020

Except by focusing on the headline and first paragraph only, readers are missing out on this detail:

One disease expert told Reuters he was skeptical that the U.S. resident adviser would have been able to get earlier or better information to the Trump administration, given the Chinese government’s suppression of information. “In the end, based on circumstances in China, it probably wouldn’t have had made a big difference,” Scott McNabb, who was a CDC epidemiologist for 20 years and is now a research professor at Emory University. “The problem was how the Chinese handled it. What should have changed was the Chinese should have acknowledged it earlier and didn’t.”

All we ask is some fairness:

Please try to report things fairly. pic.twitter.com/BWuFN83kdk — Amy (@AmyOtto8) March 22, 2020

Well, we are taking it up with Reuters, too. It’s garbage:

If you don’t like Reuters’ headline and first paragraph don’t take it up with me. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020

Also, this is pretty legit media criticism that he’s getting angry at:

When you tweet a misleading headline to your audience, don’t play the victim when you get called out. https://t.co/CLhTqx0lR9 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 22, 2020

Nah. This doesn’t fit the narrative:

You tweeted out one part of the piece whole ignoring a crucial detail: The dismissal according to experts was irrelevant due to China covering up discovery and early spread of the contagion. Jake, why is CNN reluctant to report China’s role in all of this? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2020

Tough day for Jake:

This has been a terrible day for your credibility. https://t.co/rfhzdgbRS1 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 22, 2020

China is winning the propaganda war thank to the U.S. media:

Reuters has actually taken several Chinese communist propaganda pieces and turned them into news stories. This reads like one given how willfully it mischaracterizes the situation https://t.co/hsGl129vee — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 22, 2020

Some examples of libs running with this as well:

The CDC had an epidemiologist working full-time in Beijing to detect disease outbreaks in Asia. But the Trump Administration fired her in July of 2019. https://t.co/c5Q9CCBZup — Swing Left (@swingleft) March 22, 2020

There is no end to the Administrations incompetence. Eliminating a CDC scientist embedded in China's health system last July… https://t.co/I8NC03wSEu — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) March 22, 2020

Exclusive: U.S. axed CDC expert job in China months before #COVIDー19 virus… https://t.co/U5B7tYsVbi — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) March 22, 2020

