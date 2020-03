Fox News’ Laura Ingraham is under fire over this tweet where she said, “Americans need to know date certain when this will end” and “The uncertainty for businesses, parents and kids is just not sustainable.”

Americans need to know date certain when this will end. The uncertainty for businesses, parents and kids is just not sustainable.

Her point is that the American people won’t stand for a long-term shutdown which should be obvious to everyone:

No matter how serious the warnings, an indefinite quarantine of healthy people will not hold for long. State & federal governments have maybe 10 days left before they have to decide whether to maintain the shutdown of America by force, or let this virus gradually run its course — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) March 20, 2020

The cavalier attitude we’re seeing where politicians are just closing industries and there absolutely no safety net on the table for those affected workers is terrifying. We GET the need for the closures, but there’s been no debate in public on it at all:

Shutdowns kill, too. If too long they kill hopes, dreams, lead to depression, suicide: ‘I Have Bills I Have to Pay.’ Low-Wage Workers Face Brunt of Coronavirus Crisis – WSJ https://t.co/sya6FR2Uxz — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 20, 2020

And states are in for a rude awakening as their ability to pay for the shutdown is based on tax revenue that will evaporate in a continued shutdown. Houston, for example, is making small businesses pay their taxes despite no revenues coming in. Online the federal government, a business owner can’t just print money and hand it over. What are cities going to do when these taxes dry up?

The owner of several bars and restaurants in Houston said many businesses could ride out the social slowdown for months if Texas waived, delayed or deferred the monthly taxes. Officials say those revenues help keep hospitals + emergency services running. https://t.co/f8zZwe1ZAZ — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 20, 2020

Anyway, blue-check are totally missing her point. This pandemic will be with us for months and probably years and maybe forever like the seasonal flu. So, sure, misinterpret her for the likes and retweets:

How, exactly, are we supposed to have a certain end date to a global medical pandemic? — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 20, 2020

It’s a virus, not a horrible family vacation with the Ingrahams. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) March 20, 2020

Americans need to know mommmmmmm are we there yet? — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) March 20, 2020

Just like your xenophobia, there is no end to a pandemic. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 20, 2020

You know, people who get paid to be on TV and comment on this crisis who can easily transition to working from home just might not get how badly this is affecting small business owners and their employees across America:

Yes, Coronavirus, please tell us: when will you end? Thank you for your prompt response. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) March 20, 2020

Laura, pretend it's summer camp! That's what you said it was like for separated children in indefinite detention, right? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 20, 2020

Are you truly the stupidest person in the world? Ok then. Americans need a date-certain when each of us will shuffle off this moral coil. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 20, 2020

WWE’s Sami Zayn made the “talk to the manager” joke:

Laura Ingraham wants to talk to COVID-19's manager. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 20, 2020

That’s easy to do as his industry wasn’t shut down. And they just pretended like coronavirus never existed via Forbes:

On Monday night on WWE Raw, terms like “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” were conspicuous by their absences as any reference to the global pandemic was replaced with the corporate-approved term of “current circumstances.”

***