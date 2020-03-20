Things just got pretty tense at the White House after President Trump called NBC’s Peter Alexander a “terrible reporter” after he asked “What do you say to Americans who are scared?”

.@PeterAlexander: "What do you say to Americans who are scared?" Trump: "I say that you're a terrible reporter." — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) March 20, 2020

Reporter: "What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?" President Trump: "I say that you're a terrible reporter, that's what I say…The American people are looking for answers, and they're looking for hope. And you're doing sensationalism…" pic.twitter.com/TJXw43CkUO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 20, 2020

Alexander’s question came after a back-and-forth with reporters and Dr. Anthony Fauci who said there is “no magic drug” to fight coronavirus despite the president’s talking up of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment:

Dr. Tony Fauci says there is “no magic drug” out there to treat coronavirus. Trump, asked whether he thinks there is a magic drug :"Maybe there is, maybe there isn’t." — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) March 20, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump arguing on natl TV with Fauci about whether hydroxychloroquine would work: "It may work and it may not work… I feel good about it.” “I sure as hell think we ought to give it a try. … Let’s see what happens, we have nothing to lose.” — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) March 20, 2020

Fauci and the president were actually on the same page, but that’s not what will get reported:

“You know the expression? What the hell do you have to lose,” Trump says. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 20, 2020

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins later asked the president about his criticism of Alexander:

"I think Peter is not a good journalist when it comes to fairness," says @POTUS when asked about his verbal attack on front-row @NBCNews correspondent @PeterAlexander. "When people are dishonest they truly hurt our country." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 20, 2020

And then he said he cherishes the press, the honest ones at least:

Trump says of journalism: “I cherish it” Cherish — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) March 20, 2020

