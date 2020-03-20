Things just got pretty tense at the White House after President Trump called NBC’s Peter Alexander a “terrible reporter” after he asked “What do you say to Americans who are scared?”

WATCH:

Alexander’s question came after a back-and-forth with reporters and Dr. Anthony Fauci who said there is “no magic drug” to fight coronavirus despite the president’s talking up of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment:

Fauci and the president were actually on the same page, but that’s not what will get reported:

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins later asked the president about his criticism of Alexander:

And then he said he cherishes the press, the honest ones at least:

