Oof.
Former 2020 presidential candidate and billionaire Michael Bloomberg is going back on his word to keep his staffers employed through November and is cutting them off without any health insurance during the coronavirus pandemic:
am I to understand that Michael Bloomberg broke his promise of yearlong employment to his campaign staffers and is now cutting them off from their healthcare in the middle of a pandemic? https://t.co/EDJeRPwJDK
— Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) March 20, 2020
