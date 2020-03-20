Oof.

Former 2020 presidential candidate and billionaire Michael Bloomberg is going back on his word to keep his staffers employed through November and is cutting them off without any health insurance during the coronavirus pandemic:

This really is a garbage move by the New York Dem:

Even worse, one of the staffers is a confirmed COVID-19 case:

Some staffers will get insurance through April, some through March:

An email alerted staffers to news at 11:03 last night:

“The campaign’s refusal to extend hc benefits is unconscionable”:

We get that it makes tactical sense to go with the DNC rather than start his own super PAC, but shouldn’t he write a check himself?

***

