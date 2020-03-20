George Conway wishes President Trump is more like FDR when he gave that speech saying, “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself”:
Man, why didn’t FDR think of that instead of saying whatever it was he said about fear. https://t.co/QdYGjD0kew
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 20, 2020
And then he put all those Japanese Americans into internment camps:
FDR? Internment camps FDR? https://t.co/zsPJuCL2mh
— Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 20, 2020
Boy, if you thought calling a virus that started in China a “Chinese Virus,” do we have a story for you:
Why can't this racist president who hates Asians be more like FDR is one hell of a take https://t.co/63OWfSffwS
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 20, 2020
Tell me more about “fear,” Mr. Kellyanne Conway:
You mean the same guy who put Japanese in concentration camps out of… wait for it… fear?
— Here comes Ordy Cottontail! (@OrdyPackard) March 20, 2020
***