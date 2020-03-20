Breaking news out of D.C. where the White House confirmed a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus:

Someone in Pence’s office test positive for coronavirus #coronavirus — Charles Stile (@PoliticalStile) March 20, 2020

According to the statement, “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual”:

NEW: Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus, per pool. "Neither Pres. Trump nor VP Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.” — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) March 20, 2020

Contact tracing is underway:

NEW from @VPPressSec: “This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus. Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted." — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) March 20, 2020

***