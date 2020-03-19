Welp.

O.J. Simpson says that old people need golf courses for exercise and with proper precautions like bringing your own golf cart, the courses should stay open. And he’s also warning that he’s “going to go crazy” if the courses stay shut down, so there’s that incentive to keep them open:

Keep them open. A lot of people need them. pic.twitter.com/IFzYAc7NqL — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) March 18, 2020

Former NY Mets star Lenny Dykstra agrees with him, FWIW:

I agree with Orenthal’s point here. @therealoj32 — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) March 19, 2020

Eventually we’ll have Arnold Schwarzenegger and O.J. Simpson doing a video together, because it’s 2020 and we should expect things will get nuttier than anyone could ever have imagined:

I really want to see a @Schwarzenegger and @TheRealOJ32 twitter video collaboration https://t.co/tuqzcbQp5H — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) March 19, 2020

