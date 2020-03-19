Welp.

O.J. Simpson says that old people need golf courses for exercise and with proper precautions like bringing your own golf cart, the courses should stay open. And he’s also warning that he’s “going to go crazy” if the courses stay shut down, so there’s that incentive to keep them open:

Former NY Mets star Lenny Dykstra agrees with him, FWIW:

Eventually we’ll have Arnold Schwarzenegger and O.J. Simpson doing a video together, because it’s 2020 and we should expect things will get nuttier than anyone could ever have imagined:

