By now you’ve seen the video of Arnold Schwarzenegger with his tiny horse and donkey urging Americans to stay at home to help slow the spread of coronavirus:

Well, here’s a follow-up with his little dog snaps at the little horse out of frustration now that everyone is stuck inside (why does one of the largest actors in Hollywood have such tiny pets):

Trending

Anyway, he also shamed spring breakers from the comfort of his jacuzzi:

And, apparently, elderly Californians are allowed to travel with a film crew when exercising:

Let’s see if he *really* can stay self-isolated for as long as we all are at home.

***

