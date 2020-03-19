By now you’ve seen the video of Arnold Schwarzenegger with his tiny horse and donkey urging Americans to stay at home to help slow the spread of coronavirus:

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Well, here’s a follow-up with his little dog snaps at the little horse out of frustration now that everyone is stuck inside (why does one of the largest actors in Hollywood have such tiny pets):

I know it’s not easy being home, but we all have to get along. Be like Lulu, not Cherry. Use this time to spread kindness, check in on your family and friends, and of course, no biting. pic.twitter.com/7DfhmYz3lo — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 19, 2020

Anyway, he also shamed spring breakers from the comfort of his jacuzzi:

And, apparently, elderly Californians are allowed to travel with a film crew when exercising:

Doctors say that riding my bike outside is OK so it’s the only way I’m leaving the house, but if you do ride your bike or go for a walk, don’t stop, avoid social contact. Apologies to everyone but I won’t be stopping on my rides for selfies. Stay positive, stay safe. pic.twitter.com/WAb4h57VAZ — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Let’s see if he *really* can stay self-isolated for as long as we all are at home.

***