The NYT’s Katie Rosman shared this photo sent to her by a public school teacher in NYC who got a parking ticket, despite putting a note on her dashboard, while running into her school to pick up supplies so that she can teach from home:

Sent to me yesterday by my friend who is a @NYCSchools teacher. “I drove to school today so I could bring supplies home so I can teach. I couldn’t find a legal parking spot. This is disgusting.” See note in the windshield. pic.twitter.com/an4jdWxePs — katie rosman (@katierosman) March 18, 2020

When I lived in NYC during the blackout of 2003, I remember walking home uptown and seeing parking enforcement officers giving out tickets while ordinary citizens were directing traffic at the intersection which had gone dark: