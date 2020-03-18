The NYT’s Katie Rosman shared this photo sent to her by a public school teacher in NYC who got a parking ticket, despite putting a note on her dashboard, while running into her school to pick up supplies so that she can teach from home:

When I lived in NYC during the blackout of 2003, I remember walking home uptown and seeing parking enforcement officers giving out tickets while ordinary citizens were directing traffic at the intersection which had gone dark:

So, where’s city management on this?

We suspect they’re under orders to keep giving out tickets:

Over to you, mayor:

***

Tags: Bill De BlasiocoronavirusNew York City