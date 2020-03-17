In a tweet asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to “keep politics out of” the coronavirus response, President Trump once again accurately called the deadly pandemic that began in Wuhan, China and that spread to the rest of the world because China hid information about it a “Chinese Virus”:

He’s right about having to treat each state differently, but West Virginia is preparing for coronavirus, too:

And, of course, blue checks took issue with “Chinese Virus”:

Trending

Thousands of deaths and trillions in economic damage but don’t call it “China virus”:

He’s just going to do it more, you know that, right?

We can’t wait for the next task force briefing so they can bring this up:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinacoronavirusTrump