In a tweet asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to “keep politics out of” the coronavirus response, President Trump once again accurately called the deadly pandemic that began in Wuhan, China and that spread to the rest of the world because China hid information about it a “Chinese Virus”:

Cuomo wants “all states to be treated the same.” But all states aren’t the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big “hotspot”, West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

He’s right about having to treat each state differently, but West Virginia is preparing for coronavirus, too: