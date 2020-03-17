You know this tweet we told you about this morning where David Frum wrongly said that nobody, including him, referred to the Spanish flu as the Spanish flu?

Nobody calls the 1919-20 pandemic the Spanish flu anymore, and not because we are soft on the Inquisition. It's just not a useful way to name a disease. — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 17, 2020

Well, he’s apologized. . .kind of:

Reposting in light of morning: of course the great flu started in 1918, not 1919. Derp, sorry for my dumb mistake. — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 17, 2020

LOL. Never. Change:

Not as dumb as you suggesting *nobody* calls it the Spanish Flu and offering no other monicker other than the vague "great flu." Derp. https://t.co/9yO669fev8 — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) March 17, 2020

He really doesn’t have a clue, does he?

Yeah, you got the year wrong, that's why people were roasting you for these tweets. They were otherwise perfectly on point and not, in any way, a sign of a serious mental illness. https://t.co/NOiQDYbDWF — Ryan (@UCMiller31) March 17, 2020

We really are leaving in the worst of times:

What flu? Ooohhhhhh, you mean SPANISH FLU. The ONLY reason why I know what you're talking about is because the Spanish flu started in 1918. You're a fool of a pathetic joke of a useless man.. https://t.co/OyvEvj6iP8 — Sovereign Mind (@mind_sovereign) March 17, 2020

***

