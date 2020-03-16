Need a break? We do.

If so, have a watch of this clip from a few days ago of Norm Macdonald doing a standup set on coronavirus, which he’s now calling Tom Hanks Disease:

Here’s Part 2:

And here’s his debate recap.

Overall winner? Joe Biden:

On how to defeat coronavirus, Norm makes a lot of sense here:

Trending

But if you kill all the bats, how do we use coronavirus in our cars? Think, man, think!

We do like step 1, however:

He’s not a fan of Ron Reagan’s atheist commercial:

We have set a low bar, haven’t we?

Even the Hyde Amendment made an appearance:

There will be fallout from coronavirus:

Has Bernie gone too far?

And, finally, LOL:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusNorm MacDonald