If so, have a watch of this clip from a few days ago of Norm Macdonald doing a standup set on coronavirus, which he’s now calling Tom Hanks Disease:

Oh my god @normmacdonald has a whole standup set about Coronavirus https://t.co/zJkVy424ik — Gene Park BFG Edition (@GenePark) March 16, 2020

Here’s Part 2:

Since I may never do stand-up again here is some more from my final set, speaking on Tom Hanks Disease (THD), that which very well may be my undoing. Enjoy Part 2.https://t.co/6J2AzBvQWi — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 15, 2020

And here’s his debate recap.

Overall winner? Joe Biden:

Biden is said to be the winner, with his heartwarming story of a child looking at an elderly relative through glass partition and using sign language to communicate. How about the government buying a couple of cell phones. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 16, 2020

On how to defeat coronavirus, Norm makes a lot of sense here:

What would I, Norm Macdonald do to fight this virus, you ask. Well, number one. KILL ALL BATS" — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 16, 2020

But if you kill all the bats, how do we use coronavirus in our cars? Think, man, think!

Let's take away our dependence by using the Coronavirus to fuel our cars. That is taking AIDS and making Lemonades. The Chrysler Lemonade. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 16, 2020

We do like step 1, however:

How would I, Norm Macdonald, fight Climate Change. Well, on Day one I'd get really drunk. But on Day 2 I would make a car that ran on Coronavirus. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 16, 2020

He’s not a fan of Ron Reagan’s atheist commercial:

Oh good. There's a commercial for atheism. Ron Reagan says he's not afraid of burning in hell. What is he nuts? Sounds pretty frightening. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 16, 2020

Another commercial break and another chance to hear Ron Reagan smugly blather that he is not afraid of burning in hell. Perhaps he is a believer but also a super-masochist; — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 16, 2020

We have set a low bar, haven’t we?

So far I think both candidates are doing well above expectations. Neither have collapsed with black bile pouring from their anuses, their eyes and their mouth. And their nose. And their ears. Who would have predicted that? — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 16, 2020

Even the Hyde Amendment made an appearance:

How did you find the Hide Ammendment? I used the Seek Amendment. HAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHA — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 16, 2020

There will be fallout from coronavirus:

Who has the power, Bernie. The billionaires? Nope. The Tom Hanks Disease (THD) — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 16, 2020

The reason folks are struggling to put food on the table is because they are so weak from Tom Hanks Disease. Come on, man. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 16, 2020

Has Bernie gone too far?

Oh, now Bernie has gone too far. He just said the Coronavirus should get free tuition. C'mon, man. — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 16, 2020

And, finally, LOL:

Bernie just said the top 1% have 99% of the virus. UNACCEPTABLE!!!!! — Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 16, 2020

