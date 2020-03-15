It appears temperature screening will be part of daily life for the White House press corps for the foreseeable future:

A staffer of the @WhiteHouse physician's office just stopped by our @VOANews West Wing basement booth to take my body temperature. The digital thermometer was brushed along my forehead and upper cheek. It registered 98.6°F (37°C), thus I'm able to stay for the 1700EST briefing! — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 15, 2020

And they’ve been told by White House Correspondents’ Association President Jonathan Karl to practice social-distancing in the briefing room:

Starting with today's briefing, networks have agreed to pool camera coverage to reduce crew numbers in the room. @whca President @jonkarl also requesting we eave every other seat open during briefings and for no one to stand in the aisles. #coronavirus @WhiteHouse — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 15, 2020

But, of course, social distancing is only for us at home. THEY do whatever THEY want to:

Looks like not everyone has received the memo. pic.twitter.com/TxXkt8XCHk — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 15, 2020

***