Apparently many of the boomers everyone is trying to protect by self-isolating and closing bars aren’t on board with this program:

its exhausting trying to stop my parents going out to do unnecessary errands. pic.twitter.com/oxFnaB73s0

“Dad refuses to listen to me”:

My 73-year-old parents eat out every meal now and they are refusing to stop and still went to church this morning too (really not happy their church was still having services). Dad refuses to listen to me, ugh. — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) March 15, 2020

How many old people are doing this?

Just spoke to a relative in FL who's 70+ and not in the best health. Not taking a single extra precaution in response to the virus. Sigh. — Politically Homeless (@keder) March 15, 2020

Boomers, right?

My parents went to breakfast this morning. Both are 68. Baby Boomers just doing what Baby Boomets do, being selfish, acting like they are immortal. — Paul #BillsMafia (@BillsMafia326) March 15, 2020

TBH, this is a tough call:

My 75 year old mom was the same. Refused to miss church no matter how hard I tried to get her to stay home. — Mike Bell (@MIKEPCFL) March 15, 2020

These grandparents wouldn’t be stopped:

My family’s church cancelled so my grandparents got upset and went to another church instead. I don’t even know what to say at this point. — Jessica (@JDSinthesun) March 15, 2020

Time for “the talk”:

I just found out one of my parents is still going out and about, and I can't frickin' believe I have to have the "I'm not angry; I'm disappointed" talk with them, and also possibly the "They aren't good friends if they don't care about your safety" talk. Grrr. #GenX — Mignon Fogarty (@GrammarGirl) March 15, 2020

Good luck:

Is there a support group for those with aging parents that refuse to practice social distancing? It’s like wrangling kittens to keep them home! Eating out daily. Multiple runs to the store. Is this punishment for my rebel teen years? Asking for a friend. — Jason Martin (@jasondmartin) March 15, 2020

***