Stephen King is not happy with President Trump’s “all male” (we’ll ignore his other descriptions, but they’re wrong, too) coronavirus team that was at the Rose Garden on Friday:
Note that Trump’s coronavirus team is all male, all old, and all white.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 13, 2020
Nailed it!
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 13, 2020
What a tool:
https://t.co/1YU3zZXn7S pic.twitter.com/ZjnNTvSpuk
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 13, 2020
He doesn’t need to be a detective. Just not an a**:
He's a novelist, not a detective
— Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 13, 2020
Another member of the “all male” team who is also not old and not white:
I'm so sorry this is happening to you. pic.twitter.com/IcT6BJBc26
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 13, 2020
Maybe he should get an eye exam?
He has the Wuhan and his eyesight is fading
— Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 13, 2020
Might be time to hit up your eye doctor pic.twitter.com/ppmzS74IXt
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 13, 2020
More on the other demos he got wrong:
Besides the two women, Alex Azar is middle-eastern. Get your eyes checked.
— Leslie ن (@LADowd) March 13, 2020
Oh and the US Surgeon General is a young black man. But you don’t care.
— Leslie ن (@LADowd) March 13, 2020
Libs keep doing this, so it’s not surprising:
Libs are beyond parody https://t.co/7UNLjZyeRM
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 13, 2020
And, yes, PLEASE do this:
good god shut up
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 13, 2020
***