Stephen King is not happy with President Trump’s “all male” (we’ll ignore his other descriptions, but they’re wrong, too) coronavirus team that was at the Rose Garden on Friday:

Note that Trump’s coronavirus team is all male, all old, and all white. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 13, 2020

Nailed it!

What a tool:

He doesn’t need to be a detective. Just not an a**:

He's a novelist, not a detective — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 13, 2020

Another member of the “all male” team who is also not old and not white:

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. pic.twitter.com/IcT6BJBc26 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 13, 2020

Maybe he should get an eye exam?

He has the Wuhan and his eyesight is fading — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 13, 2020

Might be time to hit up your eye doctor pic.twitter.com/ppmzS74IXt — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 13, 2020

More on the other demos he got wrong:

Besides the two women, Alex Azar is middle-eastern. Get your eyes checked. — Leslie ن (@LADowd) March 13, 2020

Oh and the US Surgeon General is a young black man. But you don’t care. — Leslie ن (@LADowd) March 13, 2020

Libs keep doing this, so it’s not surprising:

Libs are beyond parody https://t.co/7UNLjZyeRM — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 13, 2020

And, yes, PLEASE do this:

good god shut up — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 13, 2020

