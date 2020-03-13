If a health professional thinks DeAndre Jordan of the Brooklyn Nets need to be tested for COVID-19, why the eff is he shopping at Whole Foods?!

Just ran into DeAndre Jordan at Whole Foods, he says he thinks the entire Nets team is getting tested for COVID-19 tomorrow. — Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) March 13, 2020

What an idiot:

Feels like DeAndre should wait for a Whole Foods run until those tests come back. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) March 13, 2020

Keep in mind, a kid from Rhode Island just tested positive for COVID-19 after he got an autograph signed by infected NBA player Rudy Gobert:

A kid from Rhode Island has tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials there say he got an autograph from Rudy Gobert last Friday at Jazz-Celtics game in Boston. https://t.co/OGY8x5H1OX — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 14, 2020

Also, people are at home coughing up a lung and can’t get tested, but he can:

not enough tests for the masses but the nba players getting tested left and right https://t.co/u5LnB7p0Ij — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 13, 2020

Self-isolation is for suckers:

Again, athletes and persons of influence get quick access to COVID-19 tests while the rest of us deal with shortages. https://t.co/3VOnTBS42C — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) March 13, 2020

Maybe Jordan can put in a good word and get all the people he interacted with at Whole Foods at test, too.

