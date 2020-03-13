If a health professional thinks DeAndre Jordan of the Brooklyn Nets need to be tested for COVID-19, why the eff is he shopping at Whole Foods?!

What an idiot:

Keep in mind, a kid from Rhode Island just tested positive for COVID-19 after he got an autograph signed by infected NBA player Rudy Gobert:

Also, people are at home coughing up a lung and can’t get tested, but he can:

Self-isolation is for suckers:

Maybe Jordan can put in a good word and get all the people he interacted with at Whole Foods at test, too.

