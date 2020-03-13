For weeks we’ve had journos lecture us on the need to practice social distancing and not gather in large groups. Kind of like this:

The responsible thing to do would be to limit the attendance to a small number of rotating reporters kind of like what they have will the traveling pool reporter now. Or is it just us folks at home who have to make sacrifices?

Social distancing at a White House Rose Garden press conference? Not so much. pic.twitter.com/uIweZDM4JP — Elyse PG (@elysepg) March 13, 2020

Oh, and then they passed the microphone around spreading their germs:

Journos in the Rose Garden passing around the same microphone is giving me anxiety. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2020

***