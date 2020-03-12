Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who was FDA commissioner from 2017 until 2019, posted this 10-tweet thread that lays out the four things the U.S. needs to do right now to get through the “two hard months ahead.”
For starters, “We probably lost chance to have an outcome like South Korea and “We must do everything to avert the tragic suffering being borne by Italy”:
THREAD: In U.S. we face two alternative but hard outlooks with #COVID19: that we follow a path similar to South Korea or one closer to Italy. We probably lost chance to have an outcome like South Korea. We must do everything to avert the tragic suffering being borne by Italy 1/10
— Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 12, 2020