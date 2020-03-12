After President Trump’s address to the nation last night on COVID-19 where he talked about the need to minimize large gatherings. . .

My administration is coordinating directly with communities with the largest outbreaks, and we have issued guidance on school closures, social distancing, and reducing large gatherings. Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow.

. . .he’s canceled trips to Nevada, Colorado and Wisconsin “out of an abundance of caution from the Coronavirus outbreak”:

Trump cancels his trip to Nevada and Colorado. He had a fundraiser in Las Vegas and was going to attend the Republican Jewish Coalition. Trip has been scrapped, per Stephanie Grisham, "out of an abundance of caution from the Coronavirus outbreak." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 12, 2020

Trump campaign postpones upcoming Wisconsin event too. “Out of an abundance of caution because of the coronavirus outbreak, the President’s campaign is postponing the Catholics for Trump event scheduled for March 19th in Milwaukee. It will be rescheduled.” — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 12, 2020

We’d already be drunk if we played this game:

As you go through your day today, take an imaginary shot every time you hear or read the phrase "an abundance of caution." — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 12, 2020

***