This is what you’d call “FAKE NEWS,” via the NYT’s Annie Karni who set off a flurry today after this poorly-worded tweet that made it sound like President Trump would be hosting Sen. Cory Gardner at the White House for a fundraiser:

This would a violation of the Hatch Act which journo quickly noted again and again and again:

But, surprise! The “event” spoken about is a roundtable on land and water conservation:

Karni later corrected her earlier tweet:

For the record, President Trump never said “fundraiser”:

She really should delete it:

