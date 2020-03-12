This is what you’d call “FAKE NEWS,” via the NYT’s Annie Karni who set off a flurry today after this poorly-worded tweet that made it sound like President Trump would be hosting Sen. Cory Gardner at the White House for a fundraiser:

Trump just said he'll host a Cory Gardner fundraiser at the White House, since he had to reschedule his CO event for him? "I think we’re going to have Cory coming in here. We’re going to do our event from the White House." — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) March 12, 2020

This would a violation of the Hatch Act which journo quickly noted again and again and again:

cc the Hatch Act https://t.co/jjhi0BTzer — Julie Bykowicz (@bykowicz) March 12, 2020

As he prepares to commit this crime, worth reminding everyone that @SenCoryGardner is more responsible for what’s happening in America right now than almost anyone alive. He, @SenatorCollins, @SenThomTillis, @SenJoniErnst, @SenMcSallyAZ et al have to answer for all of it. https://t.co/n9xdVoXZs2 — subscribe to my newsletter (@brianbeutler) March 12, 2020

Excited to hear more about @CoryGardner's potential federal crime https://t.co/spAAdLppT7 — Max Burns (@themaxburns) March 12, 2020

But, surprise! The “event” spoken about is a roundtable on land and water conservation:

We are working on holding a conservation roundtable about fully funding LWCF. Obviously this is not a fundraiser or campaign event. #copolitics #cosen https://t.co/05iha1fOns — Jerrod Dobkin (@jmdobkin) March 12, 2020

Karni later corrected her earlier tweet:

WH official clarifies that event hosted at WH w/Gardner would be an official conservation event, not a fundraiser. Aide says Trump was set to do a Gardner fundraiser in CO, as well as a roundtable on land and water conservation, though the roundtable had not been announced. https://t.co/4s6PuMoNxd — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) March 12, 2020

For the record, President Trump never said “fundraiser”:

Correct. Trump never said a fundraiser would be hosted in the White House and that was never a plan, but now that inaccurate information is spreading fairly quickly. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 12, 2020

She really should delete it:

Exactly. Annie please delete the inaccurate tweet. — Chris Hansen (@tankcat) March 12, 2020

