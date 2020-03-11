The hashtag #WriteInBernie is trending nationally after Joe Biden’s big wins last night in Mississippi, Michigan, Missouri and North Dakota:

YES! DO THIS!!

Any true #BernieWarriors will #WriteinBernie . If you don’t, you stand for injustice — Devan Leos (@TheDevanLeos) March 11, 2020

As a reminder, this happened before. From 2016:

That #WriteInBernie hashtag has gone a bit quiet. — Stephen Grant (@stephencgrant) November 9, 2016

IT WORKED SO WELL IN 2016:

An important piece of WA electoral process. If you are planning to #WriteInBernie, consider a Green vote instead, and be counted! #waelex https://t.co/bgJcHosSVM — Green Party of WA 🌻 (@GreenPartyWA) November 7, 2016

Shh. Don’t tell them:

#WriteinBernie say goodbye to the dream of Medicare for all forever and reproductive rights forever because there will be 2 more Supreme Court conservatives. Justice Ginsberg can’t hold on for four more years because you had a tantrum. — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) March 11, 2020

At some point they’ll realize it’s going to happen despite all this hand-wringing, and the person to blame for it is Bernie Sanders:

When you say you're going to #WriteinBernie, you're saying you relinquish your life, country, planet, and future to MAGA bigotry and hatred. If you're willing to do that, you were never really #NotMeUs, were you? — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 11, 2020

Relax. It will be OK:

#WriteinBernie and this may be the last election they even get the freedom to write in anything. They keep playing checkers with their freedom cos their choice didn’t win. Maybe living under a dictator is what they need to grow some sense then they will wish they could even vote — Toni 🦋♥️ (@tonipayne) March 11, 2020

