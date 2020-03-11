That sound you hear is celebrity socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez admitting that elderly socialist Bernie Sanders had a “tough night” and, reading between the lines, it’s going to be Joe Biden winning the nomination.

Excerpts from her Instagram live video last night: “There’s no sugar-coating it”:

"There's no sugar-coating it. Tonight's a tough night. Tonight's a tough night electorally," @AOC says in her Instagram live chat. — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 11, 2020

Congratulations to Joe Biden:

.@AOC talks about the generational divide and congratulates @JoeBiden on winning his races tonight. — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 11, 2020

"There's a generational divide in the Democratic Party on health care, on climate change, on foreign policy," @AOC says. Calls the divide is "stark" and "decisively different." — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 11, 2020

She doesn’t want the young voters, who haven’t been showing up, to not blame the older voters, who did show up:

“Movements aren’t necessarily electoral”? Well, eventually they *have to be* electoral if they are to succeed:

LOL. The younger voters will learn how to vote . . . someday:

"People get better at learning to vote over time," @AOC says. — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 11, 2020

"Our generation seems to have a streak of progressivism that doesn't seem to be going away soon," @AOC says. — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 11, 2020

The generation that looks to Greta Thunberg as its hero will just have to wait:

.@AOC says that she is very concerned on what this all means for climate change. — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 11, 2020

Yes, Dems believe in getting to Medicare for All and that climate change is a threat. They just don’t agree with Bernie that it has to be Medicare for All RIGHT NOW or AOC’s timeline of only a dozen or so years to save the planet:

And here’s where we think the writing is on the wall for Bernie Sanders. It’s over:

"The notion of electability and the ideas of what people think about to defeat Donald Trump" has been "decisive" this cycle, @AOC says. — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 11, 2020

That has led to ugly reactions this cycle, @AOC says. — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 11, 2020

It’s adorable that she think she can get rid of cynicism:

.@AOC says that the "number 1 enemy" of the movement "is cynicism." — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 11, 2020

Nobody’s heart is “turning black.” They’re just pragmatic:

.@AOC says that you should never ever "let your heart turn black" when it comes to fighting for issues you care about. — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 11, 2020

***