National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci just wrapped up testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee on the coronavirus outbreak. Some highlights. . .

“It’s going to get wore”:

He warned that if not handled correctly, “many, many millions” could be infected:

And he said there will be no vaccine in the next few months:

He also recommended the cancelation of events with large crowds, including NBA games:

He wants people to stop comparing it to the flu noting that coronavirus is 10X more lethal:

We need to take mitigation steps even if the coronavirus isn’t in our area:

Warm weather may help stop the spread of it, but we can’t count on that:

On cuts to the infectious diseases group on the National Security Council:

The hearing ended with some confusion over the schedule with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Redfield called back to the White House for meeting:

Although it’s not clear what’s going on with this WH meeting:

We’ll find out at 3:30:

***

