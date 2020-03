Apparently Richard Marx is the angriest and most foul-mouthed proofreader on Twitter:

People who can’t concern themselves with proper grammar are illiterate and smell like funky ass. https://t.co/pbGACgFBe4

Oh, he got angrier than that you “willfully ignorant and stupid f*ck”:

I don’t care if you’re a Trumpkin or a Berner. It’s 2020 and Google has been a thing for 22 years. If you still don’t know “your” from “you’re” it’s strictly because “you’re” a willfully ignorant and stupid fuck. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 11, 2020

What songs do you sing? — Bob Tona (@bob_tona) March 11, 2020

He even brought this guy’s ex-girlfriend into it:

The ones your girl fucked to before she met you. https://t.co/n6whpEPXrK — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 11, 2020

Well, this could be said of any young voter nowadays:

If you equate Biden and Trump, even in terms of humanity, you probably don’t know the difference between “who’s” and “whose.” https://t.co/mRRv4DD1TI — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 11, 2020

They don’t even use phone spellcheckers:

Lazy fucks with spellcheck in their phones 2020, yikes squared. https://t.co/khyhfPzvvP — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 11, 2020

He should charge people for grammar help:

No. But since I was five I knew when and when not to capitalize the “Y” in “you.” https://t.co/3lLQYrR7Wr — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 11, 2020

And whatever you do, don’t mess up the lyrics to his songs:

It’s “nights.” Jesus fucking Christ. It’s “Hold On To The NIGHTS!!” Plural!!!!!! https://t.co/453UVLqe5z — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 11, 2020

He really should log off before he gives himself a stroke or something:

Not if you capitalize the H in healthcare. No. https://t.co/qgw9w4M4eO — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 11, 2020

***