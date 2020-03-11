Well, this is potentially alarming.

Three TSA officers at San Jose International Airport in California have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and “all TSA employees they have come in contact with (them over the past 14 days are quarantined at home”:

So, how many passengers did they interact with?

The TSA isn’t giving any answers, however:

How about some answers, please? There’s obviously surveillance video of every single interaction they’ve had with passengers:

