Well, this is potentially alarming.

Three TSA officers at San Jose International Airport in California have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and “all TSA employees they have come in contact with (them over the past 14 days are quarantined at home”:

JUST IN: Three TSA officers at #SanJose Int’l Airport have tested positive for #coronavirus. TSA: “all TSA employees they have come in contact with (them) over the past 14 days are quarantined at home.” #SJC #airtravel.

Full statement: pic.twitter.com/jj7JKlRYBP — Ian Cull (@NBCian) March 11, 2020

So, how many passengers did they interact with?

The #TSA also doesn't have an estimated number of passengers they came into contact with. We are working to get details. — Ian Cull (@NBCian) March 11, 2020

The TSA isn’t giving any answers, however:

The @TSA statement did not say what interactions the officers may have had with the general public. Mineta San Jose @FlySJC officials also did not elaborate on the TSA officers' interactions with the public. — KTVU (@KTVU) March 11, 2020

How about some answers, please? There’s obviously surveillance video of every single interaction they’ve had with passengers:

Need more specificity on what lanes they were working for the safety of everyone. — ▽ (@3LAU) March 11, 2020

I agree, and the @TSA isn’t giving us that information. — Ian Cull (@NBCian) March 11, 2020

