James Woods will be “investing in America” this morning, just like he did after 9/11.

“I invested a great part of my net worth in the market following the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks. I did it to support the economy of our nation regardless of the consequences. Patriotism was rewarded. I am once more investing in America, come what may.”

Nice. He does expect “the market to be volatile” but “I personally am buying because I believe in America, and I believe in this President”:

Maybe he should have invested on Monday afternoon as the futures are suggesting a huge open this morning:

Of course, all of this can change but we’ll be watching.

