James Woods will be “investing in America” this morning, just like he did after 9/11.

“I invested a great part of my net worth in the market following the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks. I did it to support the economy of our nation regardless of the consequences. Patriotism was rewarded. I am once more investing in America, come what may.”

I invested a great part of my net worth in the market following the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks. I did it to support the economy of our nation regardless of the consequences. Patriotism was rewarded. I am once more investing in America, come what may. https://t.co/pcD0fX4sjW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 9, 2020

Nice. He does expect “the market to be volatile” but “I personally am buying because I believe in America, and I believe in this President”:

Do I expect the market to be volatile? Yes, I do. Will it be for the faint of heart? No, it won’t. For the record I am not offering any advice nor any strategy regarding the stock market. I personally am buying because I believe in America, and I believe in this President. https://t.co/Wbs5T1XobR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 9, 2020

Maybe he should have invested on Monday afternoon as the futures are suggesting a huge open this morning:

*S&P 500 FUTURES HIT LIMIT-UP BAND OF 2,879, BARRING MORE GAINS — Sonali Basak (@sonalibasak) March 10, 2020

Of course, all of this can change but we’ll be watching.

***

