Weird: In a tweet directed at the Surgeon General, Ted Lieu neglected to mention it was L.A. health officials who refused to provide the COVID-19 testRep. Ted Lieu took issues with Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams earlier on Sunday and asked him to clarify remarks he made to Jake Tapper, in Rep. Lieu’s words, that he wasn’t “aware of any doctor asking for a #coronavirus test that couldn’t get it.”
But what’s really weird is that the link Rep. Lieu provided to the Los Angeles Times as evidence that what Adams said was wrong shows that it’s Los Angeles health officials that refused to test this patient and has nothing to do with the Trump administration.
First up, here’s Rep. Lieu’s tweet: