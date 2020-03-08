Dear @Surgeon_General Adams: You told @jaketapper today that last week, you weren’t aware of any doctor asking for a #coronavirus test that couldn’t get it. ER doc in this article had patient with symptoms & was denied test. Do you want to clarify? https://t.co/XpJJzA18VM

And here’s the CNN transcript (emphasis ours) to show you exactly what Adams said:

ADAMS: Well, but here’s what people should know about the testing.

They should know that we have 75,000 tests available right now for folks. By early next week, tomorrow, we should have over two million tests available, by the end of the week, through partnerships with private industry, over four million tests available.

But the most important number to the American people is one. They want to know, if I go in, can I get a test?

And the one thing that I have heard — I have been to Georgia, I have been to Florida, I have been to Connecticut in the past week — is that no public health doctor who has asked for a test has not been able to get a test.

So, people should talk to their health care providers. We — we have been telling folks, if you and your health care provider talk, and your health care provider thinks you need a test, then you will get a test.

And we’re rapidly ramping up capacity.

TAPPER: But you can’t give me — just a yes or no, you can’t give me even a rough number of how many Americans have been tested? You don’t know?

[09:30:00]

ADAMS: I would refer you to the CDC for that because, again, the numbers change so rapidly. I don’t want to give you a number.

TAPPER: They took it off the Web site, how many people have been tested, they removed it from the Web site.

ADAMS: Well, actually, I would direct you to the transcript from the conversation that FDA commissioner Steve Hahn had yesterday where he gave very specific numbers. An important thing for the American people to know, again, is talk to your health care provider. If your health care provider thinks you need a test, there has been no indication I’ve gotten from around the country that folks can’t get them.