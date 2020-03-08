The Juice is loose, at Costco, and stocking up on supplies just in case the coronavirus outbreak becomes worse:

That’s a lot of toilet paper, OJ:

What’s he preparing for, anyway?

And, yes, we noticed, that he wasn’t wearing gloves. Of all the people who understand the importance of gloves to keep one out a jam. . .

What’s even funnier is Twitter user Courtney Holland claims her mother actually took the photo above and, get this, joked to OJ’s face that he should be wearing gloves!

Fantastic.

