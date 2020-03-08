The Juice is loose, at Costco, and stocking up on supplies just in case the coronavirus outbreak becomes worse:

That’s a lot of toilet paper, OJ:

Lots of TP there… — Manny Alicandro (@Manny_Alicandro) March 7, 2020

What’s he preparing for, anyway?

Good grief, Juice. It’s coronavirus. Not dysentery. You having some stomach problems? — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 6, 2020

And, yes, we noticed, that he wasn’t wearing gloves. Of all the people who understand the importance of gloves to keep one out a jam. . .

You should get some gloves for good measure…. — Paula Bunyan (@justanurse25) March 6, 2020

Couldn't find gloves that fit? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 6, 2020

What’s even funnier is Twitter user Courtney Holland claims her mother actually took the photo above and, get this, joked to OJ’s face that he should be wearing gloves!

THREAD ==>

My mom (@_nancyholland) was the one who actually took this photo of OJ yesterday at our neighborhood Costco. And the story behind it is hilarious…🤣 Keep reading below… https://t.co/2UADmjoYIC — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 7, 2020

OJ accidentally ran into my mom with his cart while they were grabbing water and toilet paper at Costco. He apologized and he offered to carry her stuff to the check out line on his cart since my mom didn’t have a cart herself. So she just went with it 😂… — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 7, 2020

While they were walking out they were talking about #Coronavirus & how there are germs everywhere. He then referenced to the cart he was pushing, as an example, & said, “I should be wearing gloves just to push this cart!” And my mom turned to him and said, “Gloves?” 😳…. — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 7, 2020

They looked at each other in awkward silence but she doesn’t think OJ picked up on the gloves reference. 😂 They parted ways at check out & after my mom put her items in her car, she had to go back inside to see the optometrist…. — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 7, 2020

She saw OJ again trying to get the “perfect” shot of his cart. He saw her & asked if she could take a picture of him. At this point she couldn’t say no. 😂 He put on his face mask (he hadn’t worn it prior to that) & told her to make sure to get the Costco sign in the background — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 7, 2020

Needless to say it was not an ordinary Costco run for my mom 😂. — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) March 7, 2020

Fantastic.

***