Breaking news out of D.C. where President Trump just announced Mark Meadows will replace Mick Mulvaney as White House Chief of Staff:

I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

And the president named Mulvaney as Special Envoy to Northern Ireland:

….I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

Meadows announced he was retiring from Congress earlier this year:

"Some advisers hope that Representative Mark Meadows, Republican from North Carolina, who is retiring, will join the White House as a senior adviser, though not as chief of staff." via @MaggieNYT @PeterBakerNYT https://t.co/ooWZjNL1QZ — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) February 7, 2020

***