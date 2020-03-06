The Hill is quoting researchers at Johns Hopkins. Is that good enough?

Researchers from Johns Hopkins say mild cases of coronavirus are likely unaccounted for, resulting in a skewed mortality rate for the outbreak. They say the death rate will likely drop. https://t.co/szP9PU8PMo

From The Hill:

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) made a startling pronouncement this week when he estimated the global mortality rate of the coronavirus to be 3.4 percent — much higher than the seasonal flu.

Experts warn that the figure from WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus comes full of caveats and is likely to change as more people get tested and undergo treatment for the virus.

“I think it’s lower because we are missing mild cases,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “We should be preparing for [the worst] cases, it’s true, but also going out to see what the real number is.”