Earlier this week, President Trump was attacked after he told Sean Hannity that it was his “hunch” that after talking to experts the thought the World Health Organization’s mortality rate of 3.4% was too high:
In this clip, Trump:
1. Denies WHO's coronavirus death rate based on “hunch"
2. Calls coronavirus "corona flu"
3. Suggests it's fine for people w/ Covid-19 to go to work
4. Compares coronavirus to "the regular flu," indicating he doesn't get the difference pic.twitter.com/uC9c03zX31
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 5, 2020
And then the experts weighed in an agreed with the president:
