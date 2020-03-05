As Bernie Sanders tries to pretend he and Barack Obama are best buddies in that doctored ad we told you about yesterday, here’s a brutal reminder from CSPAN’s Howard Mortman that back in 2016, Obama mocked Sanders to his face at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Have a watch:

"I am hurt, though, Bernie, that you've distancing yourself a little from me. I mean, that's just not something that you do to your comrade." — Pres. Obama, April 30, 2016 pic.twitter.com/RGluvEcHN4 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) March 5, 2020

ICYMI, here’s the ad that uses out of context statements from Obama:

Folks, this Bernie Sanders campaign ad with Barack Obama ad is gonna be a talker Airing in FLORIDA now pic.twitter.com/WFt5sqJNed — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 4, 2020

And Joe Biden called out Sanders for the ad this morning since the former president hasn’t endorsed anyone yet:

Do you think Bernie Sanders’ new ad featuring former President Barack Obama's voice is misleading since Obama hasn’t endorsed anyone in the Democratic primary? @savannahguthrie asks @joebiden pic.twitter.com/J8AUVck6wN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 5, 2020

