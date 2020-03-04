The U.S. reportedly conducted a defensive airstrike against Taliban forces in Helmand province last night to disrupt an attack against an ANDSF checkpoint:

Just yesterday, President Trump talked about the “good conversation” he had with the leader of the Taliban and that “the relationship is very good that I have with the mullah”:

According to the DoD, the Taliban “conducted 43 attacks on #ANDSF checkpoints”:

You mean we can trust the Taliban?

It appears the cease-fire deal is still on the table, but we’ll see just how much longer that’s for:

***

