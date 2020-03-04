The U.S. reportedly conducted a defensive airstrike against Taliban forces in Helmand province last night to disrupt an attack against an ANDSF checkpoint:

The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an #ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack. This was our 1st strike against the Taliban in 11 days. — USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) March 4, 2020

Just yesterday, President Trump talked about the “good conversation” he had with the leader of the Taliban and that “the relationship is very good that I have with the mullah”:

Trump, March 3: "I spoke to the leader of the Taliban today, we had a good conversation, we have agreed there is no violence, don't want violence." And: "The relationship is very good that I have with the mullah." Thread: https://t.co/PrVWUezMKz — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) March 4, 2020

According to the DoD, the Taliban “conducted 43 attacks on #ANDSF checkpoints”:

On March 3rd alone, the Taliban conducted 43 attacks on #ANDSF checkpoints in #Helmand. The Taliban claim to be fighting to free Afg. from int’l forces, the Feb 29 agreement provides a conditions-based path to withdrawal. — USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) March 4, 2020

You mean we can trust the Taliban?

Taliban leadership promised the int’l community they would reduce violence and not increase attacks. We call on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments. As we have demonstrated, we will defend our partners when required. — USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) March 4, 2020

It appears the cease-fire deal is still on the table, but we’ll see just how much longer that’s for:

To be clear- we are committed to peace, however we have the responsibility to defend our #ANDSF partners. #Afghans & US have complied w/ our agreements; however, Talibs appear intent on squandering this opp. and ignoring the will of the people for #peace. #Showyourcommitment — USFOR-A Spokesman Col Sonny Leggett (@USFOR_A) March 4, 2020

