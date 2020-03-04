SHOT. . .

McClatchy’s Francesca Chambers tweeted at 9:02 a.m. this morning that, “A source familiar confirms that @KimKardashian will be at the White House today”:

CHASER. . .

Would her anonymous source be Kim Kardashian’s Twitter feed? Timestamp 8:47 a.m.:

Update: NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell has the scoop, too! Her timestamp his even later than the one above:

Never change, journos:

This should provide the president with a good news cycle, for today at the very least:

