SHOT. . .

McClatchy’s Francesca Chambers tweeted at 9:02 a.m. this morning that, “A source familiar confirms that @KimKardashian will be at the White House today”:

A source familiar confirms that @KimKardashian will be at the White House today. — Francesca Chambers (@fran_chambers) March 4, 2020

CHASER. . .

Would her anonymous source be Kim Kardashian’s Twitter feed? Timestamp 8:47 a.m.:

Today Alice, Crystal, Judith, Tynice and I, along with the @cut_50 team will be at the White House bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Update: NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell has the scoop, too! Her timestamp his even later than the one above:

Sources say the president will meet this afternoon with @KimKardashian @AliceMarieFree and three women he recently pardoned. Alice Marie Johnson suggested to Mr. Trump that he would want to hear their stories and he agreed. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 4, 2020

Never change, journos:

This should provide the president with a good news cycle, for today at the very least:

TODAY @KimKardashian is helping formerly incarcerated women go from the jail house to the White House. Always blown away by @JessicaJackson, @EdyHaney & the @cut_50 & @REFORM crews. I hope @realDonaldTrump keeps granting clemencies & pardons to sisters like this. #FightDifferent https://t.co/6P02cCQMNN — Van Jones (@VanJones68) March 4, 2020

***

