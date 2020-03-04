Joe Biden won Arkansas last night despite never visiting the state as a candidate from what we can tell:

Thank you, Arkansas! https://t.co/IUn2901eMw — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2020

It’s becoming a rout for the former VP:

Joe Biden is mopping the floor in states that he never visited, where he opened zero field offices, and where he spent next to nothing on TV. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 4, 2020

Bloomberg to have field offices in the state along with his advertising money:

Biden's victory in Arkansas is another blow to Bloomberg, who opened three field offices in the state and put unprecedented resources in a place that doesn't get a lot of attention on the national level. — Matt Holt (@mattholt33) March 4, 2020

What’s sad is that Joe never even went to visit his new grandchild. SAD!

Biden wins Arkansas without even going down to see his new grandchild there — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 4, 2020

And since Joe has a grandbaby of his own, we suggest he stop sniffing the life out of one he meets on the campaign:

All Joe Biden had to do tonight is not do this and he did this pic.twitter.com/qtanuzQqkm — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 4, 2020

Well, when Hunter Biden does show up for his paternity hearing, there should be quite a few fireworks:

In November, HUNTER BIDEN told the judge in a paternity case he has had "no monthly income" since May (when he left BURISMA's board) & is in significant debt. *He has been renting a $12k/mo. home in LA & was recently spotted driving a new Porsche Panamera https://t.co/6sPZQ9F5RU — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) February 26, 2020

***