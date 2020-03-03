WTF.
It appears Joe Biden thinks In-N-Out Burger, which doesn’t have a restaurant east of Texas, is the Whataburger of Delaware.
Have a listen:
Joe Biden says that In-N-Out is the Whataburger of Delaware, even though there are none there https://t.co/CV7Wcim4tf pic.twitter.com/oT62WhqPVp
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 3, 2020
This really is a bad one:
This is egregious https://t.co/4ZtBJEb9qz
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 3, 2020
Dems, nominate this man at your own peril:
Almost every other word that comes out of his mouth is a gaffe. I don't even know if it's funny anymore. It's just sad. Feel bad for him. I know he's trying hard, but this is getting ridiculous. https://t.co/2hOBc6oAlL
— Micah Rate (@Micah_Rate) March 3, 2020