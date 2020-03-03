At least 7 people are confirmed dead after tornadoes ripped through Nashville and middle Tennessee last night with reports of 40 buildings destroyed:

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirms 7 dead from tornadoes that shred more than 40 buildings. https://t.co/DxD6X1PqcL — The Associated Press (@AP) March 3, 2020

Horrific:

BREAKING: @NashvilleFD say they are responding to roughly 40 structure collapses around the city. https://t.co/BqPGcA6hh9 — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) March 3, 2020

Police have asked that the “able-bodied to stay indoors”:

At least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee, including one that ripped across downtown Nashville and caused about 40 buildings to collapse around the city. Police are searching for the injured and pleading with the able-bodied to stay indoors. https://t.co/1HCAi4RfNe — The Associated Press (@AP) March 3, 2020

And “please stay off the roads if you can”:

Please stay off the roads if you can. Follow instructions from @MNPDNashville and emergency crews. Stay away from downed power lines. Use 9-1-1 only in life-threatening situations and make other reports via @hubNashville by calling 3-1-1 or (615) 862-5000 — Metro Nashville (@MetroNashville) March 3, 2020

Primary voting in Nashville will reportedly start one hour late:

Super Tuesday voting will start an hour late in Nashville and nearby Wilson County, Tennessee, due to extensive tornado damage across the region. https://t.co/6ww7q6b3pd — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) March 3, 2020

From the mayor:

Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated. My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbor in need, and let's come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 3, 2020

I am currently working with those at the Emergency Operations Center and receiving regular updates and damage assessment reports. I am also working closely with federal contacts on all recovery assistance options. A more comprehensive media update is coming up this morning. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 3, 2020

Some videos and photos of the tornado in progress and the damage:

Off-duty NWS lead forecaster @shamnadoes documents the Nashville tornado shortly before 1a. Worst-case scenario unfolded overnight. https://t.co/JrIwmAbbxB — Blake Naftel (@BlakeNaftel) March 3, 2020

Breaking overnight: Tornadoes cut a path of destruction through Tennessee, including parts of downtown Nashville. The death toll is now at 6.@SamBrockNBC reports on the widespread damage.@alroker has more on today's threat of severe weather. pic.twitter.com/SspkcJA5ku — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 3, 2020

Sadly, the tornado damage in Nashville is only going to become profound as the sun comes up. pic.twitter.com/lmZbDqwjzR — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) March 3, 2020

The Basement East, all but destroyed, its “I believe in Nashville” mural left untouched💙 pic.twitter.com/j5wrtfrWZD — Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) March 3, 2020

One of the clearest images I’ve come across of the tornado that struck Nashville a couple hours ago. pic.twitter.com/qiRJAo65RO — matthew johnson (@nashvillerepe) March 3, 2020

I just got directly hit by a tornado at Thornton’s off of 109 in Lebanon , Tennessee while hiding in the bathroom with my girlfriend and 8 other people, I was forsure I was dead, thank you god for sparing my life…🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aUNeKrSmGv — K’VIC (@kvicsogone) March 3, 2020

Downtown Nashville their is a tornado this sh*t looks something atta movie. crazy #nashvilletornado pic.twitter.com/jiHwc5QTuu — nathaniel (@valleyboyzz_) March 3, 2020

Moment of impact. Photojournalist Dan Blommel shot this video as a tornado hit Nashville this morning. Two people are sadly now confirmed dead. pic.twitter.com/SvZkKo2fZI — Chris Conte (@chrisconte) March 3, 2020

Prayers up:

A massive tornado hit downtown Nashville late last night. Sun isn’t up here yet, but loss of life and property is going to be substantial. Prayers up for all affected. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 3, 2020

***