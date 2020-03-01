New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus, saying it’s a woman who recently traveled to Iran who is now “isolated in her home” and “not in a serious condition”:

From his press release:

But what’s really weird about this announcement is that it doesn’t say where in the state she’s located:

Trending

Update: The NYT is reporting she’s in Manhattan:

Uh oh:

As we’ve been telling you, Iran has been hit hard by COVID-19, with many linked to the religious city of Qom:

This is just crazy:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomocoronavirus